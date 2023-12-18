Notre Dame Football: A New Era in Divisional Play

In a groundbreaking move, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team will be making a significant shift in their divisional play starting in 2023. This decision comes as a result of ongoing discussions and negotiations within the college football landscape. The move is set to bring about exciting changes for both the team and its loyal fanbase.

What division is Notre Dame football in 2023?

Beginning in 2023, Notre Dame football will join the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) as a full-time member. This move marks a departure from their previous status as an independent team, where they were not affiliated with any specific conference. The decision to join the ACC is expected to enhance the team’s competitive opportunities and strengthen their schedule.

Why did Notre Dame make this move?

The decision to join the ACC stems from a desire to ensure a more robust and challenging schedule for the Fighting Irish. By aligning themselves with a conference, Notre Dame gains access to a wider range of opponents, including some of the nation’s top-ranked teams. This move also provides the team with a clearer path to potential conference championships and playoff berths.

What does this mean for Notre Dame’s traditional rivalries?

While Notre Dame’s move to the ACC will undoubtedly bring about changes in their schedule, the university has made it clear that they remain committed to preserving their historic rivalries. The team will continue to face off against traditional rivals such as the University of Southern California (USC), Stanford University, and the University of Michigan. These matchups will add an extra layer of excitement to the team’s already compelling schedule.

What impact will this have on the college football landscape?

Notre Dame’s decision to join the ACC is expected to have a significant impact on the college football landscape. The team’s national following and storied history will undoubtedly bring increased attention and viewership to ACC games. Additionally, the move may prompt other independent teams to consider joining conferences, potentially reshaping the landscape of college football as we know it.

As the 2023 season approaches, Notre Dame football fans eagerly anticipate the team’s debut in the ACC. This new era of divisional play promises to bring about thrilling matchups, renewed rivalries, and a heightened level of competition for the Fighting Irish.