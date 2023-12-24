What Disney movie is coming out on Thanksgiving 2023?

Disney Announces Exciting Thanksgiving 2023 Release: Unveiling the Magical World of “Enchanted Kingdom”

In a recent announcement, Disney has revealed its highly anticipated movie release for Thanksgiving 2023. Titled “Enchanted Kingdom,” this enchanting film promises to transport audiences to a world filled with magic, adventure, and heartwarming tales. With its captivating storyline and stunning visuals, “Enchanted Kingdom” is set to be a must-watch for Disney fans of all ages.

FAQ:

Q: What is “Enchanted Kingdom” about?

A: “Enchanted Kingdom” follows the journey of a young protagonist named Lily, who discovers a hidden portal to a magical realm. In this parallel world, she encounters mythical creatures, embarks on thrilling quests, and learns valuable life lessons along the way.

Q: Who are the key characters in the movie?

A: While specific character details are yet to be unveiled, Disney has hinted at a diverse cast of lovable characters, including talking animals, whimsical fairies, and brave heroes. Expect a delightful ensemble that will capture your imagination and leave a lasting impression.

Q: Who is directing “Enchanted Kingdom”?

A: Disney has entrusted the directorial duties of “Enchanted Kingdom” to the visionary filmmaker, Emily Anderson. Known for her ability to create immersive worlds and compelling narratives, Anderson’s previous works have garnered critical acclaim and box office success.

Q: Will “Enchanted Kingdom” be available in 3D or IMAX?

A: While Disney has not confirmed the specific format releases, it is highly likely that “Enchanted Kingdom” will be available in both 3D and IMAX formats. These enhanced viewing experiences will further immerse audiences in the magical world of the film.

As the release date draws nearer, Disney enthusiasts and moviegoers alike eagerly await the arrival of “Enchanted Kingdom.” With its captivating storyline, talented cast, and Disney’s signature touch of magic, this Thanksgiving 2023 release is sure to be a memorable cinematic experience for all. Mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a journey to the “Enchanted Kingdom” like never before!