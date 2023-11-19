What Disney Movie Comes Out on Thanksgiving?

In the world of entertainment, Disney has become synonymous with magical storytelling and captivating animation. Each year, fans eagerly anticipate the release of new Disney movies, and Thanksgiving has become a significant date on the calendar for Disney enthusiasts. But what Disney movie comes out on Thanksgiving? Let’s dive into the details.

The Tradition of Thanksgiving Releases

For several years now, Disney has followed a tradition of releasing highly anticipated movies during the Thanksgiving holiday season. This strategic move allows families to come together and enjoy a heartwarming film during their time off. Disney understands the importance of this holiday and aims to provide a memorable experience for all.

2021: Encanto

This year, Disney is set to release “Encanto” on Thanksgiving. Directed Byron Howard and Jared Bush, the film tells the story of a young girl named Mirabel who discovers her family’s magical powers in the enchanting Colombian town of Encanto. With music composed Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film promises to be a delightful and uplifting experience for audiences of all ages.

FAQ

Q: Why does Disney release movies on Thanksgiving?

A: Disney releases movies on Thanksgiving to take advantage of the holiday season when families have more time to spend together. It has become a tradition for many families to go to the movies during this time, making it a lucrative period for film studios.

Q: Are all Disney movies released on Thanksgiving?

A: No, not all Disney movies are released on Thanksgiving. While Disney often chooses this time to release highly anticipated films, they also have releases throughout the year.

Q: Will “Encanto” be available on Disney+?

A: Yes, “Encanto” will be available on Disney+ for subscribers to enjoy from the comfort of their own homes. However, it is always a special experience to watch a Disney movie on the big screen.

In conclusion, Disney’s tradition of releasing movies on Thanksgiving continues this year with the highly anticipated film “Encanto.” Whether you choose to watch it in theaters or from the comfort of your home, this heartwarming tale is sure to captivate audiences and create lasting memories. So mark your calendars and get ready to embark on a magical journey with Disney this Thanksgiving.