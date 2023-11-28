What disease happened to Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns Reveals Battle with Leukemia: A Shocking Turn of Events

In a shocking announcement, professional wrestler Roman Reigns, whose real name is Leati Joseph Anoa’i, revealed that he is currently battling leukemia. The news came as a surprise to fans and the wrestling community alike, as Reigns had been absent from the ring for several weeks without any explanation. The 33-year-old athlete made the emotional announcement during a live episode of WWE’s Monday Night Raw, leaving fans in disbelief.

Leukemia, a type of cancer that affects the blood and bone marrow, occurs when there is an abnormal production of white blood cells. These cells, which are responsible for fighting infections, multiply rapidly and crowd out healthy cells, leading to a weakened immune system. Reigns had previously battled leukemia over a decade ago, but had been in remission since 2008. Unfortunately, the disease has returned, forcing him to step away from the wrestling ring once again.

FAQ: What You Need to Know

Q: How will this affect Roman Reigns’ wrestling career?

A: Reigns has made it clear that his health is his top priority. He has relinquished the WWE Universal Championship and will be taking a leave of absence to focus on his treatment and recovery. The timeline for his return to the ring remains uncertain.

Q: What is the prognosis for Roman Reigns?

A: The prognosis for individuals with leukemia varies depending on the type and stage of the disease. Reigns has not disclosed specific details about his diagnosis, but he remains optimistic and determined to overcome this challenge.

Q: How has the wrestling community reacted to this news?

A: The wrestling community has rallied around Reigns, offering an outpouring of support and well wishes. Fellow wrestlers, fans, and even rival promotions have expressed their solidarity and admiration for Reigns’ bravery in sharing his battle with the world.

Q: How can fans show their support?

A: Fans can show their support sending messages of encouragement through social media platforms using the hashtag #ThankYouRoman. Additionally, donations can be made to various cancer research organizations in Reigns’ honor.

As Roman Reigns embarks on this challenging journey, the wrestling world stands united in support of his fight against leukemia. Reigns’ courage in sharing his story serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us all of the importance of resilience and determination in the face of adversity.