Title: The Mysterious Fate of Mike’s Body: Unraveling Walt’s Actions

Introduction:

In the gripping world of Breaking Bad, one question that has left fans puzzled is: What did Walt do to Mike’s body? The enigmatic character of Walter White, played Bryan Cranston, has been known for his cunning and resourcefulness. In this article, we delve into the details surrounding Mike’s demise and the fate of his body.

The Disappearance:

After a heated argument with Walt in the fifth season, Mike Ehrmantraut, portrayed Jonathan Banks, met his untimely end. However, the show left viewers wondering about the aftermath of his demise. Walt, known for his meticulous planning, had to dispose of Mike’s body to avoid any potential consequences.

Walt’s Method:

While the show does not explicitly reveal the exact method Walt used to dispose of Mike’s body, it can be inferred that he employed his knowledge of chemistry to eliminate any evidence. Given Walt’s background as a high school chemistry teacher turned methamphetamine manufacturer, it is plausible that he utilized his expertise to dissolve or decompose the body, leaving no trace behind.

FAQs:

Q: Did Walt bury Mike’s body?

A: There is no evidence to suggest that Walt buried Mike’s body. Given Walt’s inclination towards meticulous planning and his familiarity with chemical processes, it is more likely that he employed a method that would eliminate any physical remains.

Q: Could Walt have used acid to dissolve the body?

A: While the use of acid is a common trope in crime dramas, it is uncertain whether Walt used this method. The show does not explicitly confirm or deny this possibility, leaving it open to interpretation.

Q: Was Mike’s body ever discovered?

A: No, Mike’s body was never found throughout the course of the series. Walt’s actions, whatever they may have been, successfully concealed any evidence of Mike’s demise.

Conclusion:

The fate of Mike’s body remains one of the intriguing mysteries of Breaking Bad. Walt’s resourcefulness and knowledge of chemistry undoubtedly played a crucial role in ensuring the disappearance of any physical evidence. As fans continue to dissect the show’s intricate details, the question of what exactly Walt did to Mike’s body will forever remain a subject of speculation and debate.