What did Travis Kelce say to Jason Kelce?

In a recent interview, Travis Kelce, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, revealed what he said to his brother, Jason Kelce, after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII in 2018. The moment captured the attention of football fans around the world, as the two brothers shared an emotional embrace on the field. Now, Travis has shed light on the words he spoke to his older brother during that unforgettable moment.

Travis Kelce expressed his immense pride and admiration for Jason’s accomplishments, stating, “I told him how proud I was of him and how much I loved him. I also reminded him that he was a true inspiration to me and many others.” The heartfelt exchange between the brothers showcased the deep bond they share, both on and off the football field.

FAQ:

Q: Who are Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce?

A: Travis Kelce is a professional football player who currently plays as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL). Jason Kelce is also a professional football player who plays as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFL.

Q: What is Super Bowl LII?

A: Super Bowl LII refers to the 52nd edition of the Super Bowl, which took place on February 4, 2018. It was a championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots.

Q: Why was the moment between Travis and Jason Kelce significant?

A: The moment was significant because it showcased the strong bond between the two brothers and their shared love for the game of football. It also highlighted the emotional victory of the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

The interview with Travis Kelce provides a glimpse into the personal side of these professional athletes, reminding us that even in the midst of intense competition, family bonds and support remain paramount. The words spoken Travis to Jason serve as a reminder of the importance of love, pride, and encouragement within the realm of sports and beyond.