What did Tolkien think of Wagner?

What Did J.R.R. Tolkien Really Think of Richard Wagner?

In the realm of fantasy literature, J.R.R. Tolkien’s name stands tall as the creator of Middle-earth and the beloved epic, “The Lord of the Rings.” But what did Tolkien, a renowned scholar and linguist, think of another creative genius from a different realm altogether: the German composer Richard Wagner?

Tolkien’s views on Wagner have been a subject of much speculation and debate among fans and scholars alike. While Tolkien never explicitly stated his opinion on Wagner, there are several clues scattered throughout his writings and interviews that shed light on his thoughts.

First and foremost, it is important to note that Tolkien was not a fan of Wagner’s music. In a letter to his son, he described Wagner’s operas as “most dislikeable,” finding them bombastic and lacking in subtlety. However, Tolkien did acknowledge Wagner’s influence on the fantasy genre, particularly in terms of his use of mythological themes and the creation of a vast, interconnected world.

Tolkien’s own approach to mythology and world-building differed significantly from Wagner’s. While Wagner drew heavily from Norse and Germanic mythology, Tolkien sought to create a mythology for England, drawing inspiration from a wide range of sources, including Old English literature and his own invented languages.

Q: Did Tolkien ever meet Wagner?

A: No, there is no evidence to suggest that Tolkien ever met Wagner in person. Their lives and careers did not overlap, as Wagner died in 1883, while Tolkien was born in 1892.

Q: Did Tolkien criticize Wagner’s works?

A: While Tolkien did express his dislike for Wagner’s music, he did not extensively criticize his works. His comments were primarily focused on the musical aspect rather than the overall artistic vision.

Q: Did Wagner influence Tolkien’s writing?

A: While Wagner’s influence on Tolkien’s writing is not direct, it is undeniable that both artists shared a common interest in mythology and the creation of vast, immersive worlds. Wagner’s approach to mythology may have served as a point of contrast for Tolkien, shaping his own unique vision.

In conclusion, while Tolkien may not have been a fan of Wagner’s music, he recognized the composer’s impact on the fantasy genre. Tolkien’s own approach to mythology and world-building differed significantly from Wagner’s, but both artists left an indelible mark on the creative landscape, each in their own distinctive way.