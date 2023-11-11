What did Tina Turner’s second husband do for a living?

In the world of music, Tina Turner is an iconic figure known for her powerful voice, electrifying performances, and resilience. Throughout her career, she has captivated audiences worldwide with her soulful tunes and dynamic stage presence. However, beyond her musical achievements, Turner’s personal life has also garnered significant attention. One aspect that often piques curiosity is the occupation of her second husband, Erwin Bach.

Erwin Bach, a German music executive, worked in the music industry for several years. Born on January 24, 1956, in Cologne, Germany, Bach began his career as a record company executive in the late 1970s. He joined EMI Records, one of the largest and most influential record labels at the time. Bach’s expertise and passion for music led him to become a successful A&R (Artists and Repertoire) executive, responsible for scouting and nurturing talent.

During his tenure at EMI, Bach played a pivotal role in shaping the careers of numerous artists. He worked closely with renowned musicians, producers, and songwriters, contributing to the success of various albums and singles. Bach’s keen ear for talent and his ability to recognize potential helped him establish a reputation as a respected figure in the music industry.

FAQ:

Q: How did Erwin Bach meet Tina Turner?

A: Erwin Bach and Tina Turner met in 1985 at a record label party in London. They began dating shortly after and eventually tied the knot in 2013 after a 27-year-long relationship.

Q: Did Erwin Bach continue working in the music industry after marrying Tina Turner?

A: While Erwin Bach’s professional life may have taken a backseat after marrying Tina Turner, he continued to be involved in the music industry to some extent. However, his focus shifted more towards supporting his wife’s career and managing their personal affairs.

In conclusion, Erwin Bach, Tina Turner’s second husband, had a successful career as a music executive, working for EMI Records. His contributions to the music industry and his ability to nurture talent have left a lasting impact. Despite his professional achievements, Bach is often recognized as the loving and supportive partner of the legendary Tina Turner.