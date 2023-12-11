What Did the Real Peaky Blinders Wear?

The hit TV series “Peaky Blinders” has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, charismatic characters, and stylish period costumes. Set in post-World War I Birmingham, England, the show follows the notorious Shelby crime family, known as the Peaky Blinders, as they navigate the treacherous world of organized crime. But what did the real Peaky Blinders wear?

Historical Accuracy: While the show takes some creative liberties, it does draw inspiration from the real-life Peaky Blinders gang that operated in Birmingham during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The gang’s name allegedly came from the practice of sewing razor blades into the peaks of their flat caps, which they would use as weapons during fights.

Signature Style: The real Peaky Blinders were known for their distinctive fashion sense. They favored tailored suits with wide lapels, high-waisted trousers, and oversized overcoats. Their outfits often featured bold patterns, such as herringbone or pinstripes, and were typically made from heavy fabrics like tweed or wool. The gang members also sported flat caps, which were a common accessory for working-class men at the time.

Accessories: In addition to their stylish attire, the Peaky Blinders were often seen wearing silk scarves, pocket watches, and leather gloves. These accessories added a touch of sophistication to their rugged appearance and helped them stand out from the crowd.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Did the real Peaky Blinders really sew razor blades into their caps?

A: While there is some debate among historians, it is widely believed that the practice of sewing razor blades into caps was indeed a part of the Peaky Blinders’ arsenal.

Q: Were the Peaky Blinders’ outfits accurate for the time period?

A: The show’s costume designers have done extensive research to ensure historical accuracy. While there may be some minor discrepancies, the overall style and fashion choices of the real Peaky Blinders are well-represented.

Q: Can I dress like a Peaky Blinder today?

A: Absolutely! The Peaky Blinders’ fashion has experienced a resurgence in recent years, with many people embracing the vintage-inspired look. You can find modern interpretations of their iconic style in various clothing stores and online retailers.

In conclusion, the real Peaky Blinders were known for their sharp fashion sense, which included tailored suits, flat caps, and stylish accessories. The show’s costume designers have successfully captured the essence of their iconic style, making “Peaky Blinders” a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts and history buffs alike.