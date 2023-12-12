What Did the Real Peaky Blinders Wear?

The hit TV series “Peaky Blinders” has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, charismatic characters, and stylish period costumes. Set in post-World War I Birmingham, England, the show follows the notorious Shelby crime family, known as the Peaky Blinders, as they navigate the treacherous world of organized crime. But what did the real Peaky Blinders wear?

Historical Accuracy: While the show takes some creative liberties, it does draw inspiration from the real-life Peaky Blinders gang that operated in Birmingham during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The gang’s name allegedly came from the practice of sewing razor blades into the peaks of their flat caps, which they would use as weapons during fights.

Signature Style: The real Peaky Blinders were known for their distinctive fashion sense. They favored tailored suits with wide lapels, high-waisted trousers, and oversized overcoats. Their outfits often featured bold patterns, such as herringbone or pinstripes, and were typically made from heavy fabrics like tweed or wool. The gang members also sported silk scarves, pocket watches, and leather gloves to complete their look.

Accessories: In addition to their clothing, the Peaky Blinders were recognized for their choice of accessories. They commonly wore flat caps, which were a popular style at the time, but with their own unique twist. The razor blades sewn into the caps not only served as weapons but also added an element of intimidation. The gang members also wore sturdy leather boots, which were essential for their street fights and criminal activities.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Did all members of the Peaky Blinders wear razor blades in their caps?

A: While it is difficult to determine the exact practices of every gang member, historical accounts suggest that the razor blades were primarily used the leaders or enforcers of the gang.

Q: Did the real Peaky Blinders dress as stylishly as portrayed in the TV show?

A: The real Peaky Blinders were known for their fashion sense, but it is likely that the show exaggerates their style for dramatic effect. However, the show’s costume designers have done extensive research to capture the essence of the era and the gang’s fashion choices.

In conclusion, the real Peaky Blinders had a distinct and stylish fashion sense that set them apart from their contemporaries. Their tailored suits, flat caps with razor blades, and attention to detail in their accessories created a look that has become iconic in popular culture. The TV show may take some creative liberties, but it successfully captures the essence of the gang’s fashion choices and adds to the allure of the Peaky Blinders’ legacy.