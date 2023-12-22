What Were the Aztec Slaves Called? Unveiling the Enslaved in Aztec Society

Introduction

In the vast tapestry of Aztec civilization, the institution of slavery played a significant role. Slavery was an integral part of Aztec society, with slaves serving in various capacities. However, what did the Aztecs call their slaves? Let’s delve into the depths of history to uncover the terminology and shed light on the lives of the enslaved.

The Terminology: Tlacotin and Tlacamahuizotl

The Aztecs referred to their slaves as “tlacotin.” This term encompassed individuals who were captured in warfare, born into slavery, or even those who voluntarily sold themselves into servitude to pay off debts. The tlacotin were considered the property of their owners and lacked personal freedom. They were often used for labor-intensive tasks, such as agricultural work, construction, or as domestic servants.

Another term associated with slavery in Aztec society was “tlacamahuizotl.” This term referred specifically to individuals who were enslaved as a form of punishment for committing crimes. These individuals were often forced to work in mines or perform other arduous tasks as a means of retribution.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Were slaves treated poorly in Aztec society?

A: Slavery in Aztec society was a complex institution, and the treatment of slaves varied. While some slaves were subjected to harsh conditions and mistreatment, others enjoyed relatively better circumstances, such as being integrated into their owner’s family or having the opportunity to gain their freedom.

Q: Could slaves be freed in Aztec society?

A: Yes, slaves in Aztec society had the possibility of gaining their freedom through various means. They could be granted freedom their owners, earn it through exceptional service, or even buy their freedom using their own resources.

Q: How did the Aztecs acquire slaves?

A: Slaves in Aztec society were acquired through different means. Some were captured during warfare, while others were born into slavery or voluntarily sold themselves into servitude. Additionally, individuals who committed crimes could be enslaved as a form of punishment.

Conclusion

The Aztecs referred to their slaves as “tlacotin” and “tlacamahuizotl,” depending on the circumstances of their enslavement. Slavery was a complex institution in Aztec society, with varying degrees of treatment and opportunities for freedom. By understanding the terminology and exploring the lives of the enslaved, we gain a deeper insight into the multifaceted nature of Aztec civilization.