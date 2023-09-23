Snoop Dogg’s Controversial TikTok Video Sparks Backlash Over Trump Comments

A recent TikTok video from rapper and actor Snoop Dogg has caused quite a stir on social media platforms. In the expletive-laced video, Snoop Dogg expresses his disdain for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, urging his followers not to vote for him in the upcoming 2024 election. The video has gone viral, attracting both support and criticism from users online.

Although Snoop Dogg admits that he is not well-versed in politics, he strongly opposes Trump and berates those who would choose to vote for him as ignorant and misguided individuals. The rapper’s comments have particularly outraged supporters of Trump, with many criticizing his political stance.

Critics of Snoop Dogg have taken to social media to express their disapproval of his video. Some mocked his reputation as a marijuana enthusiast, using the opportunity to make jokes about his drug usage rather than engage with his political opinions. Others questioned his credibility as a rapper and accused him of promoting violence against law enforcement and public figures.

One social media user even made a racially charged comment, suggesting that Snoop Dogg is being controlled and manipulated larger forces. Actor Amiri King also chimed in, claiming that the rapper is out of touch with reality and should refrain from giving political advice.

Interestingly, some netizens pointed out that Snoop Dogg had previously thanked Donald Trump for pardoning Michael “Harry O” Harris, co-founder of Death Row Records, suggesting that the rapper’s opinion may be inconsistent.

This is not the first time that Snoop Dogg has voiced his criticism of Trump. In 2017, he released a music video titled “Lavender,” which depicted Trump as a clown and even showed the rapper pointing a gun at him.

Overall, Snoop Dogg’s TikTok video has generated a significant amount of controversy and debate online, highlighting the deep divisions that exist within the American political landscape.

Sources:

– (Snoop Dogg’s TikTok video about Donald Trump sparks backlash online)

– (More from Sportskeeda)