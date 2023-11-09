What did Selena want to do before she died?

In the world of music, Selena Quintanilla Perez, known simply as Selena, was a rising star. Her untimely death in 1995 shocked the world and left fans wondering what could have been. Before her tragic end, Selena had big dreams and aspirations that she hoped to achieve. Let’s take a closer look at what Selena wanted to do before she died.

1. Grammy Award: Selena had her sights set on winning a Grammy Award, the most prestigious accolade in the music industry. She had already achieved tremendous success with her music, but winning a Grammy was a goal she had yet to accomplish. Unfortunately, she passed away before she had the chance to see this dream come true.

2. English-language album: Selena had plans to release an English-language album to further expand her fan base and reach a wider audience. She had already begun working on this project, recording several tracks in English. Sadly, her life was cut short before she could complete the album.

3. Fashion line: Selena had a keen sense of style and a passion for fashion. She wanted to launch her own clothing line, showcasing her unique taste and flair. She had already started designing some pieces and had even worn some of her own creations during performances. Unfortunately, her fashion line remained a dream unfulfilled.

4. Acting career: Selena had expressed interest in pursuing an acting career. She had already made her mark in the music industry and wanted to explore her talents on the big screen. She had received offers for movie roles and was excited about the possibilities that lay ahead. Sadly, her acting career never had the chance to take off.

In conclusion, Selena had numerous aspirations and dreams she hoped to achieve before her tragic death. From winning a Grammy Award to launching a fashion line and pursuing an acting career, Selena’s potential was limitless. Although she may not have had the opportunity to fulfill these dreams, her legacy as a talented and beloved artist continues to inspire and captivate fans worldwide.