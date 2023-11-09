What did Selena Gomez say about her kidney donor?

Selena Gomez, the renowned American singer and actress, recently opened up about her kidney transplant and expressed her heartfelt gratitude towards her kidney donor. In an emotional interview, Gomez shared her thoughts on the life-changing experience and shed light on the incredible bond she shares with her donor.

During the interview, Gomez spoke about her battle with lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that affects various organs in the body. In 2017, she underwent a kidney transplant due to complications arising from the disease. Her best friend, Francia Raisa, selflessly stepped forward to donate her kidney, saving Gomez’s life.

Gomez expressed her deep appreciation for Raisa’s act of kindness, describing her as an “amazing friend” and “sister.” She emphasized the immense impact Raisa’s donation had on her life, stating that she wouldn’t be where she is today without her friend’s selflessness.

The singer also highlighted the importance of organ donation and encouraged others to consider becoming donors. Gomez’s story serves as a powerful reminder of the life-changing impact one person can have on another through the gift of organ donation.

FAQ:

What is lupus?

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissues and organs. It can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, joints, kidneys, heart, and brain.

What is a kidney transplant?

A kidney transplant is a surgical procedure in which a healthy kidney from a donor is placed into a person with kidney failure. It is a treatment option for individuals whose kidneys can no longer function properly.

What is an organ donor?

An organ donor is an individual who voluntarily donates their organs, such as kidneys, liver, heart, or lungs, for transplantation into another person who needs them due to organ failure or disease.

Conclusion:

Selena Gomez’s heartfelt words about her kidney donor, Francia Raisa, highlight the incredible bond between the two friends. Gomez’s story serves as a reminder of the importance of organ donation and the life-changing impact it can have on individuals facing organ failure. Through her openness and gratitude, Gomez continues to inspire others to consider becoming organ donors and potentially save lives.