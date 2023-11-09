What did Selena Gomez say about Hailey death threats?

In a recent interview, pop sensation Selena Gomez addressed the disturbing death threats that have been directed towards Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. Gomez, known for her candidness, expressed her concern and condemned the online harassment that Hailey has been facing.

During the interview, Gomez spoke about the toxic nature of social media and the impact it can have on mental health. She emphasized the need for kindness and empathy, urging her fans and followers to spread love rather than hate. Gomez stated, “I do not stand for women tearing women down, and I will never, ever be that. So please be kind to everyone.”

The death threats towards Hailey Bieber began after Gomez released her emotional new single, “Lose You to Love Me,” which many fans speculated was about her past relationship with Justin Bieber. While Gomez has never confirmed the song’s inspiration, it is clear that it delves into the emotions surrounding a breakup.

FAQ:

Q: What are death threats?

A: Death threats are serious and explicit threats made towards an individual, indicating an intention to cause harm or even kill them.

Q: Who is Hailey Bieber?

A: Hailey Bieber, formerly known as Hailey Baldwin, is a model and television personality. She is married to pop star Justin Bieber.

Q: What is “Lose You to Love Me” about?

A: While the song’s inspiration has not been officially confirmed, many fans speculate that it reflects Selena Gomez’s feelings about her past relationship with Justin Bieber.

Q: Why did Selena Gomez address the death threats?

A: Selena Gomez spoke out against the death threats to show her support for Hailey Bieber and to condemn the toxic behavior that often occurs on social media platforms.

In conclusion, Selena Gomez’s response to the death threats directed at Hailey Bieber highlights the importance of kindness and empathy in the face of online harassment. It serves as a reminder that celebrities, like anyone else, deserve respect and understanding. Let us all strive to create a more positive and compassionate online environment.