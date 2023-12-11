What did Pauley Perrette say about David McCallum?

Pauley Perrette Praises David McCallum: A Testament to Their Enduring Friendship

In a recent interview, Pauley Perrette, best known for her role as Abby Sciuto on the hit TV show “NCIS,” expressed her deep admiration and appreciation for her co-star David McCallum. The actress, who bid farewell to the show in 2018 after 15 seasons, spoke fondly of their time together and the impact McCallum had on her both personally and professionally.

Perrette described McCallum as a “true legend” and a “master of his craft.” She highlighted his incredible talent and dedication to his work, emphasizing how he consistently brought his A-game to every scene. Perrette also praised McCallum’s professionalism and his ability to create a supportive and nurturing environment on set, which she believes contributed to the show’s success.

Their on-screen chemistry was undeniable, and Perrette credits McCallum for helping her develop and refine her character over the years. She expressed gratitude for his guidance and mentorship, stating that he played a significant role in shaping her portrayal of Abby Sciuto. Perrette’s admiration for McCallum extended beyond their work on “NCIS,” as she described him as a kind and compassionate person off-screen as well.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Pauley Perrette?

A: Pauley Perrette is an American actress best known for her role as Abby Sciuto on the TV show “NCIS.” She portrayed the character for 15 seasons before leaving the show in 2018.

Q: Who is David McCallum?

A: David McCallum is a Scottish actor who gained fame for his role as Illya Kuryakin in the 1960s TV series “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” He currently stars as Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on “NCIS.”

Q: What is “NCIS”?

A: “NCIS” is a popular American television series that follows a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service as they solve crimes involving the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps.

Q: How long did Pauley Perrette work on “NCIS”?

A: Pauley Perrette portrayed the character Abby Sciuto on “NCIS” for 15 seasons, from the show’s inception in 2003 until her departure in 2018.

Q: What impact did David McCallum have on Pauley Perrette?

A: Pauley Perrette credits David McCallum for his guidance and mentorship, which helped shape her portrayal of Abby Sciuto on “NCIS.” She also praised his professionalism and the supportive environment he created on set.