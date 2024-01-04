Netflix Relies on Licensed Films While Other Studios Elevate Offerings

Netflix, the popular streaming service, is increasingly relying on licensed films from top studios to attract viewers. Recent data shows that non-original feature films, including titles from Sony and Warner Bros., are ranking high on Netflix’s daily chart. Notably, “The Equalizer 3,” Sony’s recent theatrical release, is currently at the top spot. Warner Bros. has also been providing familiar titles like “Aquaman” and “Joker” to the streaming platform, indicating that Netflix’s audience prefers well-known films with prior theatrical success.

Meanwhile, other studios like Universal and Paramount, which have their own streaming platforms, are excelling at maximizing their own recent films. Universal’s “Oppenheimer” took the number one spot on iTunes and Google Play, following a rental price reduction to $5.99. The studio’s “Trolls Band Together” also ranks at number one on Vudu. These successes highlight the studios’ ability to elevate their offerings on their respective streaming services.

Interestingly, Netflix’s own original films have faced strong competition from licensed films. Zack Snyder’s “Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire,” a two-part original film with a production cost of $166 million, dropped to the ninth spot after initially ranking first. Another Netflix original, “Leave the World Behind,” lags behind several Warner Bros. films in terms of viewership, despite having a longer run on the chart.

As for other streaming platforms, iTunes lists a mix of high-brow and popular films like “Anatomy of a Fall” and “Past Lives.” Google Play, on the other hand, features titles such as “Die Hard” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Vudu ranks films based on revenue and includes premium video-on-demand titles.

Overall, the data suggests that Netflix is prioritizing licensed films over its own original content, while studios like Universal and Paramount are successfully leveraging their own recent releases. This competitive landscape in the streaming industry highlights the diverse preferences of viewers and the ongoing battle for streaming dominance.