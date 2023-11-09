What did M&S used to be called?

In a surprising revelation, it has come to light that the renowned British retailer Marks & Spencer, commonly known as M&S, was not always called its current name. The company, which has been a staple on the British high street for over a century, underwent a name change during its early years. Let’s delve into the history of this iconic brand and uncover its original identity.

The Origins of M&S

Marks & Spencer was founded in 1884 Michael Marks, a Polish immigrant, and Thomas Spencer, a cashier from Yorkshire. The duo opened their first stall at Leeds Kirkgate Market, selling a range of household goods and clothing. The business quickly gained popularity, leading to the opening of several more stores across the country.

The Name Change

Contrary to popular belief, M&S did not always bear the name we are familiar with today. In its early years, the company was known as “Penny Bazaar.” This name reflected the store’s commitment to offering affordable products, with most items priced at just one penny. The Penny Bazaar concept was a hit, attracting customers from all walks of life and establishing the foundation for the company’s future success.

FAQ

Why did M&S change its name?

The decision to change the name from Penny Bazaar to Marks & Spencer was driven the desire to create a more sophisticated and recognizable brand identity. As the company expanded and diversified its product range, a name change was deemed necessary to reflect its evolution.

When did the name change occur?

The exact year of the name change is not widely documented, but it is believed to have taken place in the early 20th century, as the company continued to grow and establish itself as a leading retailer in the United Kingdom.

Conclusion

Marks & Spencer, a household name in the UK, was once known as Penny Bazaar. The company’s humble beginnings and commitment to affordability laid the groundwork for its success. While the name may have changed, M&S continues to be a beloved brand, offering quality products and maintaining its position as a retail giant.