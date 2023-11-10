What did Michael O’Leary say about Davy Russell?

In a recent interview, Michael O’Leary, the owner of Gigginstown House Stud and one of the most influential figures in Irish horse racing, made some controversial comments about jockey Davy Russell. O’Leary, known for his outspoken nature, did not hold back in expressing his opinion on Russell’s recent performances and his future in the sport.

During the interview, O’Leary criticized Russell’s riding style, claiming that he lacked the necessary aggression and determination to win races. He stated, “Davy has become too cautious on the track. He needs to take more risks and show more hunger if he wants to remain at the top level.”

O’Leary’s comments have sparked a heated debate within the horse racing community. While some agree with his assessment, others argue that Russell’s experience and success speak for themselves. Russell, a two-time Grand National-winning jockey, has a long list of achievements under his belt and is highly regarded many in the industry.

As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Russell will respond to O’Leary’s comments and whether they will have any impact on his future in the sport. Horse racing enthusiasts and fans of both O’Leary and Russell eagerly await further developments in this ongoing saga.