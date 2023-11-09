What did Khloe name her son?

In a recent announcement, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian revealed the name of her newborn son. The 37-year-old celebrity, known for her appearances on the hit show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” welcomed her second child into the world on June 17th. After much anticipation, Khloe finally shared the name she and her partner, Tristan Thompson, chose for their bundle of joy.

The Name: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson named their son Xavier.

The couple opted for a unique and meaningful name for their little one. Xavier, derived from the Basque word “etcheberria,” means “the new house” or “the new home.” It symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in their lives as a family.

FAQ:

1. Is Xavier a common name?

No, Xavier is not as common as some other names, but it has gained popularity in recent years. It has a strong and distinctive sound, making it a popular choice for parents looking for something unique.

2. Why did Khloe choose the name Xavier?

Khloe has not publicly shared the specific reason behind choosing the name Xavier. However, many speculate that it holds personal significance for the couple and represents the fresh start they are experiencing as a family.

3. Does Xavier have any middle names?

As of now, Khloe has not revealed if Xavier has any middle names. It is common for parents to choose one or more middle names for their child, but this information has not been disclosed.

The Kardashian family is known for their unique and sometimes unconventional baby names. Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, famously named her children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. With the arrival of Xavier, the Kardashian clan continues to expand, bringing joy and excitement to their millions of fans worldwide.

In conclusion, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have named their newborn son Xavier, a name that symbolizes new beginnings and a fresh start for their growing family. As fans eagerly await more updates and photos of the adorable baby boy, the Kardashian family continues to captivate the world with their unique choices and glamorous lifestyle.