What did Julia Roberts name her children?

Julia Roberts Reveals the Unique Names of Her Children

In a recent interview, Hollywood superstar Julia Roberts opened up about her family life and shared the intriguing names she chose for her three children. Known for her iconic roles and radiant smile, Roberts has always been fiercely protective of her private life. However, she graciously offered a glimpse into her world as a mother, leaving fans curious about the names she bestowed upon her beloved offspring.

Who are Julia Roberts’ children?

Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, are proud parents to three children. Their eldest son, born in 2004, is named Phinnaeus Walter Moder. The couple’s twins, a boy and a girl, arrived in 2007. Their son is named Henry Daniel Moder, while their daughter is named Hazel Patricia Moder.

What inspired the unique names?

Roberts and Moder opted for names that are both distinctive and meaningful. Phinnaeus, often called Finn, is a Greek name meaning “oracle” or “prophet.” Henry, a name of German origin, means “ruler of the home.” Hazel, derived from the Old English word “hæsel,” refers to the hazelnut tree and symbolizes wisdom and protection. Patricia, a name of Latin origin, means “noble” or “patrician.”

How does Julia Roberts balance her career and motherhood?

As one of Hollywood’s most successful actresses, Roberts has managed to strike a balance between her thriving career and her role as a devoted mother. She has often spoken about the importance of family and prioritizing her children’s well-being. Despite her demanding schedule, Roberts ensures she spends quality time with her family, often taking breaks from work to be fully present for her children.

What are Julia Roberts’ future plans?

While Roberts continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, she has expressed a desire to focus more on her family in the coming years. She cherishes the time spent with her children and hopes to create lasting memories with them. However, she remains open to exciting projects that align with her personal values and allow her to explore her passion for acting.

Julia Roberts’ decision to share the names of her children offers a glimpse into her life as a mother and showcases her dedication to her family. With their unique and meaningful names, Phinnaeus, Henry, and Hazel are undoubtedly growing up surrounded love, warmth, and the magic of their famous mother.