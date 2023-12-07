What did Julia Roberts major in in college?

Julia Roberts: Unveiling the Mystery Behind Her College Major

In the realm of Hollywood, Julia Roberts has long been regarded as one of the most talented and beloved actresses of her generation. With her radiant smile and undeniable charm, she has captivated audiences worldwide. However, amidst her illustrious career, one question has lingered in the minds of many: What did Julia Roberts major in during her college years?

The Journey to Stardom

Before we delve into the answer, let’s take a brief look at Julia Roberts’ journey to stardom. Born on October 28, 1967, in Smyrna, Georgia, Roberts discovered her passion for acting at an early age. She made her breakthrough in the 1990 romantic comedy “Pretty Woman,” which catapulted her to international fame. Since then, she has starred in numerous critically acclaimed films, earning accolades such as an Academy Award and three Golden Globe Awards.

Unveiling the Mystery

Contrary to popular belief, Julia Roberts did not pursue a degree in acting or theater during her college years. In fact, she attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, where she studied journalism. Roberts’ decision to major in journalism was influenced her love for storytelling and her desire to explore different avenues within the entertainment industry.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Did Julia Roberts graduate from college?

A: No, Julia Roberts left college early to pursue her acting career. She dropped out of Georgia State University in her junior year.

Q: Did her journalism major help her in her acting career?

A: While Roberts did not directly utilize her journalism degree in her acting career, the skills she acquired, such as effective communication and research, undoubtedly contributed to her success as an actress.

Q: Has Julia Roberts ever returned to college to complete her degree?

A: As of now, there is no public information indicating that Julia Roberts has returned to college to complete her degree. However, she has expressed her belief in the importance of education and continuous learning.

In conclusion, Julia Roberts’ college major was journalism, a field that honed her storytelling abilities and laid the foundation for her remarkable career in the entertainment industry. While she may not have followed a traditional path, her talent and dedication have solidified her status as a Hollywood icon.