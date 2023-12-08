What did James Avery whisper to Will Smith?

What James Avery Whispered to Will Smith: The Untold Story

In a recent interview, Hollywood actor Will Smith revealed a long-held secret about his beloved co-star, James Avery, who played Uncle Phil on the hit sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Smith disclosed that Avery whispered something to him during the final scene of the show, leaving fans curious and eager to know what was said. This revelation has sparked a wave of speculation and intrigue among fans worldwide.

During the interview, Smith reminisced about the emotional final scene of the series, which aired in 1996. As the cast wrapped up their last take, Avery, known for his deep and resonant voice, leaned in and whispered something into Smith’s ear. Smith described the moment as “profound” and admitted that he was deeply moved Avery’s words.

While Smith has chosen to keep the exact words private, he did provide some insight into the nature of the conversation. He explained that Avery’s whispered message was a heartfelt expression of gratitude and appreciation for their time together on the show. Smith emphasized the impact that Avery had on his life, both personally and professionally, and how the experience shaped him as an actor.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Will Smith reveal this secret now?

A: Will Smith recently celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and felt it was an appropriate time to share this intimate detail about his relationship with James Avery.

Q: Can we ever know the exact words James Avery whispered?

A: Unfortunately, Smith has chosen to keep the exact words private, leaving fans to speculate and wonder about the heartfelt message.

Q: How did James Avery’s words impact Will Smith?

A: Smith described the moment as “profound” and expressed how deeply moved he was Avery’s words. He emphasized the impact that Avery had on his life, both personally and professionally.

The revelation of James Avery’s whispered message to Will Smith has added another layer of depth to the already cherished memories of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” While the exact words may remain a mystery, the profound impact of their relationship and the lasting legacy of the show will continue to resonate with fans for years to come.