What did IBM split into?

IBM’s Split: A New Era for the Tech Giant

In a move that has sent shockwaves through the tech industry, IBM recently announced its decision to split into two separate companies. This strategic decision marks a significant turning point for the century-old tech giant, as it seeks to adapt to the rapidly evolving landscape of the digital age.

The split will result in the formation of two distinct entities: IBM and Kyndryl. While IBM will continue to focus on its core business of cloud computing and artificial intelligence, Kyndryl will be responsible for managing the company’s IT infrastructure services division.

IBM’s decision to split comes as no surprise to industry insiders, as the company has been undergoing a transformation in recent years. With the rise of cloud computing and the increasing demand for AI-powered solutions, IBM recognized the need to streamline its operations and focus on its core strengths.

FAQ:

Q: What is cloud computing?

A: Cloud computing refers to the delivery of computing services, including storage, databases, software, and analytics, over the internet (“the cloud”). It allows organizations to access and use these resources on-demand, without the need for on-premises infrastructure.

Q: What is artificial intelligence (AI)?

A: Artificial intelligence is a branch of computer science that focuses on creating intelligent machines capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. This includes activities such as speech recognition, problem-solving, learning, and decision-making.

Q: What will IBM’s split mean for its customers?

A: The split is expected to have minimal impact on IBM’s customers. Both IBM and Kyndryl will continue to provide their respective services, ensuring a seamless transition for existing clients. In fact, the split may even result in improved focus and innovation within each company, leading to enhanced offerings for customers.

As IBM embarks on this new chapter, the tech industry eagerly awaits the outcomes of the split. With a renewed focus on its core strengths and a dedicated entity to manage its IT infrastructure services, IBM is positioning itself for success in the ever-evolving digital landscape.