What did IBM change their name to?

IBM Rebrands Itself as Kyndryl: A New Era Begins

In a surprising move, IBM, the renowned technology giant, has announced a major rebranding initiative. The company will now be known as Kyndryl, marking a significant shift in its identity and signaling a new era for the organization.

The decision to change the name comes as IBM seeks to streamline its operations and focus on its core business areas. Kyndryl will be an independent company, specializing in managed infrastructure services, and will be headquartered in New York City.

IBM’s transformation into Kyndryl is a strategic move aimed at capitalizing on the growing demand for digital transformation and cloud services. By separating its managed infrastructure services from its other business segments, Kyndryl aims to provide more focused and agile solutions to its clients.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why did IBM change its name?

IBM changed its name to Kyndryl as part of a rebranding effort to streamline its operations and focus on its core business areas, particularly managed infrastructure services.

What will Kyndryl specialize in?

Kyndryl will be an independent company specializing in managed infrastructure services, offering solutions in areas such as cloud computing, security, and network services.

Where will Kyndryl be headquartered?

Kyndryl will be headquartered in New York City, reflecting its commitment to being at the forefront of technological innovation and business transformation.

Will Kyndryl be a separate entity from IBM?

Yes, Kyndryl will operate as an independent company separate from IBM. This separation will allow Kyndryl to focus on its specific business areas and provide more tailored solutions to its clients.

The rebranding of IBM to Kyndryl represents a significant milestone in the company’s history. It signifies a renewed commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions, as Kyndryl aims to lead the way in the rapidly evolving technology landscape.

With its new name and focused approach, Kyndryl is poised to make a lasting impact in the managed infrastructure services industry. As businesses worldwide continue to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, Kyndryl will be there to provide the expertise and solutions needed to thrive in the digital age.