What did Florence say about don’t worry darling?

Florence Pugh Opens Up About Her Role in “Don’t Worry Darling”

In a recent interview, acclaimed actress Florence Pugh shared her thoughts on her upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” Directed Olivia Wilde, this highly anticipated psychological thriller has been generating buzz in the entertainment industry. Pugh’s comments shed light on the film’s plot, her character, and the overall atmosphere on set.

Pugh, known for her captivating performances in films such as “Little Women” and “Midsommar,” expressed her excitement about working with Wilde and the talented cast. She described the experience as “intense” and “immersive,” highlighting the dedication and passion that everyone brought to the project.

When asked about her character in the film, Pugh revealed that she plays a woman named Alice, who finds herself trapped in a mysterious and unsettling situation. Without giving away too much, she hinted at the film’s dark and suspenseful nature, promising audiences a thrilling ride.

As the release date for “Don’t Worry Darling” approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the opportunity to witness Florence Pugh’s exceptional talent in this thrilling new project. With a talented director at the helm and a stellar cast, this film is poised to be a must-see for fans of the psychological thriller genre.