What did Davy Jones do after the Monkees?

What Happened to Davy Jones after the Monkees?

Introduction

After the Monkees disbanded in 1971, Davy Jones, the British heartthrob and lead vocalist of the popular 1960s band, embarked on a diverse and successful career. From acting to solo music projects, Jones continued to captivate audiences with his talent and charm. Let’s take a closer look at what he did after the Monkees and how he left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Acting Career

Following the Monkees’ breakup, Jones transitioned into acting, showcasing his versatility beyond music. He appeared in various television shows, including “The Brady Bunch,” “Love, American Style,” and “My Two Dads.” Jones also took on roles in theater productions, such as “Oliver!” and “The Real Live Brady Bunch.”

Solo Music

Jones pursued a solo music career, releasing several albums that showcased his unique vocal style. His solo hits included “Rainy Jane” and “Girl.” He continued to perform live, captivating audiences with his energetic stage presence and beloved Monkees’ classics.

Reunion Tours

In the 1980s and 1990s, Jones reunited with his fellow Monkees for successful reunion tours, bringing joy to fans who had grown up with their music. These tours allowed Jones to relive the magic of the Monkees and reconnect with his bandmates.

FAQ

Conclusion

Davy Jones’s career after the Monkees was marked his continued success in acting and music. From his memorable roles on television to his solo music endeavors and reunion tours, Jones remained a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. Although he passed away in 2012, his legacy as a talented performer and member of the iconic Monkees lives on, forever etched in the hearts of fans around the world.