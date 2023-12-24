What did Courtney Cox say about Matthew Perry passing?

Courtney Cox Opens Up About Matthew Perry’s Passing: A Heartbreaking Loss for Friends Fans

In a recent interview, Courtney Cox, best known for her role as Monica Geller in the hit TV show Friends, shared her heartfelt thoughts on the passing of her co-star and dear friend, Matthew Perry. The news of Perry’s untimely death has left fans around the world devastated, and Cox’s emotional words only serve to deepen the sense of loss.

During the interview, Cox expressed her deep sorrow and disbelief at the tragic news. She described Perry as an incredibly talented actor and a kind-hearted person, emphasizing the special bond they had developed over the years while working together on Friends. Cox reminisced about the laughter they shared on set and the countless memories they created as a tight-knit cast.

Cox’s words shed light on the impact Perry had on her life, both personally and professionally. She spoke of his infectious sense of humor, which brought joy to everyone around him. Cox also highlighted Perry’s dedication to his craft, describing him as a true professional who always gave his best performance.

The loss of Matthew Perry has undoubtedly left a void in the hearts of Friends fans worldwide. The beloved sitcom, which aired from 1994 to 2004, continues to captivate audiences with its timeless humor and relatable characters. Perry’s portrayal of the sarcastic and lovable Chandler Bing was a fan favorite, and his absence will be deeply felt.

