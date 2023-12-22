What did Courteney Cox say about Matthew Perry?

Friends fans were buzzing with excitement after Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller on the hit sitcom, recently shared some heartwarming words about her co-star Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing. In a recent interview, Cox opened up about her close bond with Perry and the lasting impact he has had on her life.

During the interview, Cox expressed her admiration for Perry’s talent and work ethic, stating that he is an incredibly gifted actor who always brought his A-game to the set of Friends. She also praised his sense of humor, highlighting how his comedic timing and delivery made their scenes together even more memorable.

Cox went on to reveal that she and Perry have remained close friends long after the show ended in 2004. She described him as a supportive and caring person, always there for her during both the highs and lows of life. Their friendship has stood the test of time, and Cox expressed her gratitude for having Perry her side throughout the years.

The actress also touched upon the recent Friends reunion special, where the entire cast reunited on screen for the first time in over a decade. Cox shared that seeing Perry again after all those years was an emotional experience, and it reminded her of the incredible bond they formed while working on the show.

