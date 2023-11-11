What did Celine Dion husband do for a living?

What did Celine Dion’s Husband Do for a Living?

Celine Dion, the renowned Canadian singer, has captivated audiences worldwide with her powerful voice and emotional performances. But what about her late husband, René Angélil? Many people have wondered about his profession and the role he played in Celine Dion’s life and career. Let’s delve into the life and career of René Angélil to shed light on this intriguing question.

The Manager Behind the Star

René Angélil was not just Celine Dion’s husband; he was also her manager. Born on January 16, 1942, in Montreal, Canada, Angélil began his career as a pop singer in the 1960s. However, it was his transition into artist management that truly defined his professional life.

In the early 1980s, Angélil discovered Celine Dion, who was just a young and talented singer at the time. Recognizing her immense potential, he took her under his wing and became her manager. Angélil played a pivotal role in shaping Dion’s career, guiding her towards international success.

A Successful Entrepreneur

Aside from managing Celine Dion’s career, René Angélil was also a successful entrepreneur. He co-founded the artist management company, Les Productions Feeling Inc., which later became known as Feeling Inc. This company not only managed Dion’s career but also represented other talented artists.

Angélil’s business acumen and dedication to his clients helped him establish a reputable name in the music industry. His expertise in artist management and his ability to spot talent contributed significantly to his success.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Did René Angélil have any other notable achievements?

A: Yes, apart from managing Celine Dion’s career, Angélil was also involved in various philanthropic endeavors. He established the “Fondation Celine Dion” to support charitable causes, particularly those related to healthcare and education.

Q: When did René Angélil pass away?

A: René Angélil sadly passed away on January 14, 2016, after a long battle with throat cancer.

Q: Who is currently managing Celine Dion’s career?

A: Following René Angélil’s passing, Celine Dion’s career is now managed Aldo Giampaolo and Scott Price, who work alongside Dion to continue her success.

In conclusion, René Angélil was not only Celine Dion’s husband but also her manager and a successful entrepreneur. His dedication to his clients and his role in shaping Dion’s career were instrumental in her rise to stardom. Despite his passing, his legacy lives on, and his contributions to the music industry will always be remembered.