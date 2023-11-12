What did Carrie Underwood name her baby?

In a recent announcement, country music superstar Carrie Underwood revealed the name of her newborn baby boy. The Grammy-winning singer and her husband, former professional hockey player Mike Fisher, welcomed their second child into the world on January 21, 2019. The couple named their bundle of joy Jacob Bryan Fisher.

Jacob, a biblical name of Hebrew origin, means “supplanter” or “one who follows.” It is a popular name that has been consistently ranked among the top names for boys in the United States. Bryan, on the other hand, is a family name, paying tribute to both Carrie’s side and Mike’s side of the family.

Carrie Underwood took to social media to share the news with her fans, posting an adorable photo of her older son, Isaiah, holding his baby brother’s hand. The heartfelt caption expressed the family’s joy and gratitude for the new addition to their lives.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s fans have been eagerly awaiting the news of their baby’s name, and the couple’s choice of Jacob Bryan Fisher has been met with excitement and well wishes from fans around the world. As the family settles into their new routine, fans can’t help but anticipate the adorable moments that will surely be shared on social media in the coming months.