What did Buddy Rich say about Ringo Starr?

What Buddy Rich Really Thought of Ringo Starr: A Drumming Legend’s Surprising Opinion

In the world of drumming, few names are as revered as Buddy Rich and Ringo Starr. Both musicians have left an indelible mark on the music industry, but their styles and approaches couldn’t be more different. While Ringo Starr is often celebrated for his simplicity and groove, Buddy Rich was known for his technical prowess and lightning-fast speed. So, what did Buddy Rich really think of Ringo Starr’s drumming?

According to various accounts and interviews, Buddy Rich had mixed opinions about Ringo Starr’s drumming abilities. While he acknowledged Ringo’s contribution to The Beatles’ music and his unique style, Rich was not particularly impressed with his technical skills. Rich, being a virtuoso himself, valued speed, precision, and complexity in drumming, qualities he believed Ringo lacked.

In an interview with Johnny Carson on “The Tonight Show” in 1985, Buddy Rich famously said, “Now, Ringo, I think, is a great drummer. He’s not a great technical drummer, but in his own way, he’s great for what he does with the group.” This statement encapsulates Rich’s opinion of Ringo Starr’s drumming style – recognizing his strengths within the context of The Beatles’ music, but not considering him a technical master.

FAQ:

Q: What does “technical skills” mean?

A: “Technical skills” refer to a drummer’s ability to execute complex patterns, use various techniques, and display a high level of control and precision while playing the drums.

Q: Who is Buddy Rich?

A: Buddy Rich was an American jazz drummer and bandleader known for his exceptional drumming abilities and virtuosity. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest drummers in the history of jazz.

Q: Who is Ringo Starr?

A: Ringo Starr is an English musician, singer, and songwriter, best known as the drummer for the iconic rock band The Beatles. He is considered one of the most influential drummers in popular music history.

While Buddy Rich’s opinion may have surprised some, it is important to remember that musical preferences and opinions are subjective. What one drummer values in another may differ greatly from person to person. Both Buddy Rich and Ringo Starr have made significant contributions to the world of drumming, each leaving their own unique mark.

In conclusion, Buddy Rich recognized Ringo Starr’s talent and the impact he had on The Beatles’ music. While he may not have considered him a technical master, Rich acknowledged the importance of Ringo’s style within the context of the band’s sound. Ultimately, the opinions of these two drumming legends serve as a reminder that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to drumming, and diversity in styles and techniques is what makes the art form so fascinating.