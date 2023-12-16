What did BTS used to be called?

What Was BTS Called Before? Unveiling the Pre-Debut Names of the Global Sensation

In the world of K-pop, BTS has become a household name, captivating millions of fans worldwide with their infectious music, mesmerizing performances, and genuine personalities. But have you ever wondered what this sensational group was called before they became BTS? Let’s take a trip down memory lane and explore the pre-debut names of these seven talented individuals.

FAQ:

Q: What does K-pop stand for?

A: K-pop is an abbreviation for Korean pop music, which refers to popular music originating from South Korea.

Q: Who are the members of BTS?

A: BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, consists of seven members: RM (formerly Rap Monster), Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Q: Why do K-pop groups often change their names?

A: In the K-pop industry, it is common for groups to debut under different names before settling on a final one. This allows agencies to experiment with different concepts and member line-ups to find the most successful combination.

Before their official debut in 2013, BTS went through several name changes. Originally, the group was known as “Bangtan Sonyeondan,” which translates to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts.” This name reflected their desire to protect and inspire their fans through their music. However, as they prepared for their debut, the agency felt that the name was too long and not easily marketable to an international audience.

Subsequently, BTS briefly adopted the name “Beyond the Scene” in 2017. This name change aimed to symbolize the group’s growth and evolution as artists, as well as their desire to break free from societal expectations and boundaries. However, this name was primarily used for their rebranding efforts and did not replace their original name, BTS.

Finally, in 2020, BTS announced that their name would stand for “Beyond the Scene” in English, while still maintaining the original Korean name, “Bangtan Sonyeondan.” This decision aimed to embrace their global success while honoring their roots and the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbase.

As BTS continues to dominate the music industry, it’s fascinating to look back at their journey and the various names they have been associated with. Regardless of the name they go, their talent, passion, and impact on the world remain unchanged, solidifying their status as one of the most influential groups in the history of K-pop.