What did Arnold say in German in Kindergarten Cop?

In the 1990 action-comedy film “Kindergarten Cop,” Arnold Schwarzenegger delivers one of his most memorable lines in German. The scene takes place in a classroom, where Schwarzenegger’s character, Detective John Kimble, is posing as a kindergarten teacher to catch a dangerous criminal. As he tries to maintain control over the rowdy children, he utters a phrase in German that has left many viewers curious about its meaning.

What did Arnold say?

The line in question is “I’m going to ask you a bunch of questions. And I want to have them answered immediately!” In German, Schwarzenegger says, “Ich werde euch jetzt ein paar Fragen stellen. Und ich möchte, dass ihr sie mir sofort beantwortet!” This translates directly to the English line mentioned above.

Why did Arnold say it in German?

Arnold Schwarzenegger, being an Austrian-born actor, is fluent in German. The decision to include a line in his native language was likely a nod to his background and added an extra layer of authenticity to his character. Additionally, using German in this particular scene helped to emphasize the stern and authoritative tone that Detective Kimble needed to establish in order to gain control over the unruly children.

FAQ:

Q: Is Arnold Schwarzenegger fluent in German?

A: Yes, Schwarzenegger is fluent in German as it is his native language.

Q: Why did Detective Kimble need to establish authority?

A: Detective Kimble needed to establish authority in order to maintain control over the rowdy children and carry out his mission to catch the criminal.

Q: Did Arnold Schwarzenegger improvise the line?

A: No, the line was scripted and intentionally included in the film to showcase Schwarzenegger’s German language skills.

In conclusion, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s line in German in “Kindergarten Cop” translates to “I’m going to ask you a bunch of questions. And I want to have them answered immediately!” It was included in the film to add authenticity to his character and emphasize his authority over the children. Schwarzenegger’s fluency in German allowed him to deliver the line with confidence and precision, further enhancing the comedic and action-packed moments of the film.