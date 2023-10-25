Snapchat’s Partnership with the Louvre Offers a Revolutionary Way to Experience Egyptian Artifacts Using Augmented Reality

Snap, the parent company of the popular video messaging app Snapchat, has joined forces with the Louvre to launch an innovative program called Egypt Augmented. This groundbreaking initiative grants users the unique opportunity to embark on an interactive journey through the museum’s world-famous Egyptian treasures using augmented reality (A.R.).

Developed Snap’s A.R. Studio, this immersive experience revolutionizes the way viewers engage with iconic masterpieces such as the Chamber of Ancestors and the Dendera Zodiac. By scanning QR codes strategically placed near these artworks and activating their Snapchat cameras, users are transported into a new realm where ancient artifacts come to life in awe-inspiring ways.

Through the application of advanced technology, this A.R. experience virtually restores faded paint, thereby unveiling the intricate details of selected works that have weathered the test of time. Shapes, materials, colors, and decorations that had long faded into obscurity are now vividly resurrected, offering a fresh perspective on these historical treasures.

Laurence des Cars, the president-director of the Louvre, expressed her excitement about collaborating with Snap’s A.R. Studio in a press announcement. She emphasized that this unique experiment in augmented reality not only unveils the beauty of ancient Egyptian artworks but also serves as a remarkable discovery and educational tool for all visitors.

Donatien Bozon, a member of Snap’s A.R. Studio, highlighted the commitment of the company to educate and inspire the world about the possibilities of augmented reality in art, education, and culture. With more than 250 million people engaging with Snapchat’s A.R. each day, this ambitious project aims to offer new perspectives for cultural contemplation within the hallowed halls of the Musée du Louvre.

Embark on an augmented reality journey through time and explore the magic of ancient Egypt like never before. Immerse yourself in the Dendera Zodiac, an astrological marvel that animates itself in mesmerizing 3D. Marvel at the digitally restored bas relief of the Naos of Amasis, unveiling its former glory to the modern world.

Snapchat’s partnership with the Louvre takes us beyond the confines of traditional museum visits, providing an interactive and immersive experience that deepens our understanding and appreciation of these extraordinary artworks.

