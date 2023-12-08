What detective series is based in Edinburgh?

Edinburgh: The Setting for a Thrilling Detective Series

Edinburgh, the historic capital of Scotland, has long been a source of inspiration for writers and filmmakers alike. Its stunning architecture, rich history, and mysterious atmosphere make it the perfect backdrop for a gripping detective series. One such series that has captivated audiences around the world is none other than “Rebus,” based on the novels acclaimed Scottish author Ian Rankin.

The Rebus Series: A Glimpse into Edinburgh’s Underbelly

The Rebus series follows the life and investigations of Detective Inspector John Rebus, a complex and flawed character who navigates the dark underbelly of Edinburgh’s criminal world. Created Rankin in 1987, the series has since become a literary phenomenon, with over 20 novels and numerous short stories featuring the beloved detective.

FAQ: Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who is Ian Rankin?

A: Ian Rankin is a Scottish author known for his crime fiction, particularly the Rebus series. He has received numerous awards for his work and is considered one of the leading voices in contemporary Scottish literature.

Q: What makes Edinburgh an ideal setting for a detective series?

A: Edinburgh’s unique blend of history, architecture, and atmosphere creates a captivating backdrop for crime fiction. Its narrow alleys, hidden closes, and ancient buildings add an air of mystery and intrigue to any story set within its boundaries.

Q: How popular is the Rebus series?

A: The Rebus series has gained a massive following worldwide. The books have been translated into multiple languages and have sold millions of copies. The success of the novels led to a television adaptation, further increasing the series’ popularity.

Q: Are there any other detective series set in Edinburgh?

A: While the Rebus series is undoubtedly the most famous, there are other detective series set in Edinburgh worth exploring. One such example is the “Inspector McLean” series James Oswald, which offers a different perspective on the city’s crime scene.

In conclusion, Edinburgh’s allure as a setting for detective series is undeniable. The Rebus series, with its gritty portrayal of the city’s underbelly, has become a staple in crime fiction. Whether you’re a fan of Ian Rankin’s work or simply intrigued the dark side of Edinburgh, this series is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. So grab a copy of the first book, immerse yourself in the world of Detective Inspector John Rebus, and prepare for a thrilling journey through the streets of Edinburgh.