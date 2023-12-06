What Deepika said about Ranbir?

Deepika Padukone Opens Up About Her Relationship with Ranbir Kapoor

In a recent interview, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone candidly spoke about her past relationship with fellow actor Ranbir Kapoor. The former couple, who were once the talk of the town, had a highly publicized romance that ended on a sour note. Now, years later, Deepika has shed light on her feelings and experiences during that time.

During the interview, Deepika revealed that her relationship with Ranbir was a significant part of her life and had a profound impact on her personally and professionally. She acknowledged that their connection was intense and that they shared a deep bond. However, she also admitted that their relationship had its fair share of challenges and struggles.

Deepika emphasized that she has moved on from the past and has grown as an individual. She stated that she has learned valuable lessons from her past experiences and has become stronger as a result. The actress expressed gratitude for the lessons learned and the person she has become today.

When asked about her current equation with Ranbir, Deepika maintained that they have both moved on and are in a good place now. She mentioned that they have a cordial relationship and have worked together on several successful films post their breakup. Deepika emphasized the importance of maintaining a professional attitude and focusing on their work.

FAQs:

Q: What is the meaning of “cordial relationship”?

A: A cordial relationship refers to a friendly and polite association between two individuals, despite any past differences or conflicts.

Q: What does “post their breakup” mean?

A: “Post their breakup” means after their romantic relationship ended.

Q: Who is Deepika Padukone?

A: Deepika Padukone is a renowned Indian actress who has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and gained international recognition for her talent and beauty.

Q: Who is Ranbir Kapoor?

A: Ranbir Kapoor is a popular Indian actor known for his versatile performances in Bollywood movies. He comes from a prominent film family and has established himself as one of the leading actors in the industry.