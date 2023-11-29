What day does I’m a celebrity 2023 start?

Get Ready for the Exciting New Season of I’m a Celebrity 2023!

As the anticipation builds, fans of the hit reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity, are eagerly awaiting the start of the 2023 season. With a star-studded lineup and thrilling challenges, this year’s edition promises to be the most captivating yet. But when exactly does the highly anticipated show kick off?

When Does I’m a Celebrity 2023 Start?

The official start date for I’m a Celebrity 2023 has not yet been announced. However, based on previous seasons, we can expect the show to begin sometime in the fall. The exact date will be revealed closer to the premiere, so mark your calendars and stay tuned for updates!

Frequently Asked Questions

What is I’m a Celebrity?

I’m a Celebrity is a popular reality TV show where a group of celebrities are placed in a remote location and face various challenges to win food, comfort, and ultimately, the title of King or Queen of the Jungle. The challenges often involve facing their fears, enduring physical and mental tests, and relying on teamwork to succeed.

Who will be participating in I’m a Celebrity 2023?

The celebrity lineup for I’m a Celebrity 2023 has not been officially announced yet. However, rumors are swirling about potential contestants from the worlds of music, film, sports, and television. Expect a mix of well-known personalities and surprise additions to keep viewers entertained throughout the season.

Where can I watch I’m a Celebrity 2023?

I’m a Celebrity is broadcasted on various television networks, depending on your location. In the UK, the show is typically aired on ITV, while international viewers may have access to it through their local broadcasters or streaming platforms. Check your local listings or streaming services for more information.

So, mark your calendars and get ready for another thrilling season of I’m a Celebrity! Stay tuned for the official start date, and prepare to be captivated the challenges, drama, and excitement that await the celebrity contestants in 2023.