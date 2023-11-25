What day are you not allowed to smile in North Korea?

In the secretive nation of North Korea, where strict rules and regulations govern the daily lives of its citizens, there is a peculiar day when smiling is strictly forbidden. This day is known as the “Day of the Sun,” which falls on April 15th each year. On this day, North Koreans are expected to show utmost respect and reverence for their late leader, Kim Il-sung, who was born on April 15th, 1912.

The Day of the Sun is a national holiday in North Korea and is celebrated with grand festivities, including military parades, mass dances, and firework displays. However, amidst the pomp and pageantry, one thing is strictly prohibited – smiling. The government believes that smiling or showing any form of happiness on this day is disrespectful to the memory of Kim Il-sung.

North Koreans are expected to participate in various commemorative events, visit statues and monuments dedicated to the late leader, and pay their respects at his mausoleum in Pyongyang. The atmosphere is somber, and citizens are expected to maintain a serious and solemn demeanor throughout the day.

FAQ:

Q: Why is the Day of the Sun so significant in North Korea?

A: The Day of the Sun marks the birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, who is considered the founder and eternal president of North Korea. It is a highly revered day in the country and is celebrated with great enthusiasm.

Q: What happens if someone is caught smiling on the Day of the Sun?

A: Smiling on the Day of the Sun is seen as a sign of disrespect towards the late leader. While there are no specific penalties mentioned, it is likely that individuals caught smiling may face social repercussions or be seen as lacking loyalty to the regime.

Q: Are there any exceptions to the no-smiling rule?

A: It is unclear if there are any exceptions to the no-smiling rule on the Day of the Sun. However, it is advisable for both locals and visitors to adhere to the cultural norms and expectations of the country during this time.

In a country where strict adherence to government ideology is paramount, the Day of the Sun serves as a reminder of the reverence and devotion North Koreans have towards their leaders. While the ban on smiling may seem unusual to outsiders, it is a small sacrifice expected from citizens to honor the memory of Kim Il-sung.