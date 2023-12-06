What date is big Eid 2023?

When is Eid al-Fitr 2023?

Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is a significant religious holiday celebrated Muslims worldwide. This joyous occasion marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and prayer. Muslims eagerly anticipate the arrival of Eid al-Fitr each year, as it is a time for family gatherings, feasting, and giving thanks.

In 2023, Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on May 2nd. However, it is important to note that the exact date may vary depending on the sighting of the moon, which determines the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal. The Islamic calendar follows a lunar cycle, making the sighting of the moon crucial in determining the start and end of Ramadan.

FAQ:

Q: What is Eid al-Fitr?

A: Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday celebrated Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

Q: Why does the date of Eid al-Fitr change every year?

A: The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, which is approximately 29.5 days long. As a result, the dates of Islamic holidays, including Eid al-Fitr, shift about 10 to 12 days each year in relation to the Gregorian calendar.

Q: How is the date of Eid al-Fitr determined?

A: The date of Eid al-Fitr is determined the sighting of the new moon. Islamic scholars and local moon sighting committees observe the sky to determine the beginning of the Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of Ramadan.

Q: How is Eid al-Fitr celebrated?

A: Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. Muslims attend special prayers at mosques, exchange gifts, visit family and friends, and enjoy delicious meals together. It is also a time for charitable acts, as Muslims are encouraged to give to those in need.

As Muslims around the world eagerly await the arrival of Eid al-Fitr in 2023, they will come together to celebrate the end of Ramadan and express gratitude for the blessings received during this holy month. It is a time of joy, unity, and reflection, as families and communities gather to strengthen their bonds and renew their faith.