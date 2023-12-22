What date does SNL return?

New York, NY – Fans of Saturday Night Live (SNL) can finally mark their calendars, as the highly anticipated return of the iconic sketch comedy show has been announced. After a summer hiatus, SNL is set to make its grand comeback for its 47th season, promising a night filled with laughter, satire, and unforgettable performances.

When is the SNL Season 47 Premiere?

The SNL Season 47 premiere is scheduled to air on October 2, 2021. The show will be broadcast live from Studio 8H at NBC’s headquarters in Rockefeller Center, New York City. As always, the show will air on Saturday nights at 11:30 PM Eastern Time.

What Can We Expect from the Season Premiere?

The SNL Season 47 premiere is expected to kick off with a bang, featuring a star-studded lineup of celebrity hosts and musical guests. While the specific details of the premiere episode are being kept under wraps, SNL has a long history of delivering hilarious sketches, memorable characters, and timely political satire.

With the 2022 midterm elections on the horizon and a plethora of current events to draw inspiration from, viewers can anticipate SNL’s signature brand of humor to tackle the latest headlines and cultural phenomena.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is SNL?

Saturday Night Live (SNL) is a long-running American sketch comedy and variety show that first premiered on October 11, 1975. It has become a cultural institution, known for its live performances, celebrity guest hosts, musical performances, and satirical sketches.

Where can I watch SNL?

SNL airs on the NBC network in the United States. Viewers can tune in to their local NBC affiliate or stream the show live on the NBC website or mobile app. Additionally, selected sketches and full episodes are often made available on SNL’s official YouTube channel.

Who will be the host and musical guest for the Season 47 premiere?

The host and musical guest for the Season 47 premiere have not been announced yet. SNL typically reveals this information closer to the premiere date, generating excitement and speculation among fans.

So mark your calendars and get ready for a night of laughter, as SNL returns to our screens on October 2nd. With its rich history of comedic brilliance, Season 47 is sure to deliver unforgettable moments and keep us entertained throughout the year.