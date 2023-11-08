What dance style was born in the 70s in the Bronx and grew up in the 80s?

In the vibrant streets of the Bronx during the 1970s, a new dance style emerged that would go on to captivate the world in the following decade. This dance style, known as breakdancing or b-boying, was born out of the hip-hop culture that was flourishing in the Bronx at the time. With its acrobatic moves, intricate footwork, and energetic rhythms, breakdancing quickly became a phenomenon that spread like wildfire throughout the 80s.

Breakdancing, also referred to as breaking, is a form of street dance that incorporates various elements such as toprock, downrock, power moves, and freezes. It is characterized its dynamic and improvisational nature, allowing dancers to express themselves through a combination of athleticism, creativity, and musicality. The dance style gained popularity not only for its impressive physicality but also for its cultural significance as a form of self-expression and a means of escape from the challenges faced marginalized communities.

During the 80s, breakdancing reached its peak, becoming a global phenomenon. It was showcased in movies, music videos, and television shows, propelling the dance style into the mainstream. The iconic moves, such as the headspin, windmill, and flare, became synonymous with breakdancing and were emulated aspiring dancers worldwide.

FAQ:

Q: How did breakdancing originate?

A: Breakdancing originated in the Bronx, New York City, during the 1970s. It was born out of the hip-hop culture and was heavily influenced various dance styles such as salsa, capoeira, and martial arts.

Q: What are the different elements of breakdancing?

A: Breakdancing consists of several elements, including toprock (dancing while standing), downrock (dancing on the floor), power moves (acrobatic and athletic moves), and freezes (poses held to create dramatic effects).

Q: Why did breakdancing become popular in the 80s?

A: Breakdancing gained popularity in the 80s due to its inclusion in mainstream media, such as movies, music videos, and television shows. Its energetic and visually captivating moves also appealed to a wide audience.

Q: Is breakdancing still popular today?

A: Yes, breakdancing continues to be popular worldwide. It has evolved over the years and is now recognized as a competitive sport, with international competitions and professional dancers dedicated to the art form.

In conclusion, breakdancing, the dance style that was born in the Bronx in the 70s and grew up in the 80s, left an indelible mark on the world of dance and popular culture. Its influence can still be seen today, as breakdancing continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the globe.