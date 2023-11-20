What Cristiano Ronaldo Says About Messi?

In the world of football, the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has captivated fans for over a decade. These two superstars have consistently dominated the sport, breaking records and setting new standards. While their rivalry on the pitch is intense, off the field, both players have shown respect and admiration for each other’s talents. Cristiano Ronaldo, in particular, has often spoken highly of his rival, Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo has acknowledged Messi’s exceptional skills and achievements, recognizing him as one of the greatest players of all time. In interviews, he has praised Messi’s consistency, technical abilities, and natural talent. Ronaldo has also expressed his admiration for Messi’s ability to adapt to different playing styles and his impressive goal-scoring record.

When asked about their rivalry, Ronaldo has emphasized the positive impact it has had on both players’ careers. He believes that their constant competition has pushed them to improve and reach new heights. Ronaldo has stated that Messi’s success has motivated him to work harder and strive for greatness.

Despite their fierce rivalry, Ronaldo and Messi have shared moments of camaraderie and mutual respect. They have been seen chatting and laughing together during award ceremonies and international matches. Ronaldo has even mentioned that he would enjoy having dinner with Messi someday, highlighting the respect and friendship that exists between them.

