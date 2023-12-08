What crime series is set in Oxford?

Oxford Mysteries: Exploring the Crime Series Set in the Historic City

Oxford, England – Known for its prestigious university and rich history, Oxford has become a popular setting for crime series that captivate audiences around the world. With its stunning architecture, picturesque landscapes, and a touch of academic intrigue, this city provides the perfect backdrop for thrilling mysteries to unfold. Let’s delve into the world of crime series set in Oxford and discover the secrets they hold.

The Inspector Morse Series: One of the most iconic crime series set in Oxford is the Inspector Morse series, based on the novels Colin Dexter. This long-running show follows the brilliant but curmudgeonly Detective Chief Inspector Morse as he solves complex murder cases across the city. Morse’s sharp intellect, love for classical music, and fondness for a pint at the local pub make him a beloved character among fans.

The Lewis Series: A spin-off from Inspector Morse, the Lewis series continues the crime-solving legacy in Oxford. Detective Inspector Robert Lewis, Morse’s former sergeant, takes the lead in this series, accompanied his trusty sidekick, Detective Sergeant James Hathaway. Together, they navigate the city’s dark underbelly, uncovering secrets and unmasking killers.

The Endeavour Series: Serving as a prequel to Inspector Morse, the Endeavour series explores the early years of the iconic detective. Set in the 1960s, viewers are transported to a time of social change and cultural revolution. Detective Constable Endeavour Morse, portrayed Shaun Evans, showcases his brilliant mind and determination as he tackles intricate cases that shape his future.

FAQ:

Q: What is a crime series?

A: A crime series is a television show or book series that revolves around solving criminal cases. These series often feature detectives or investigators as main characters and focus on unraveling mysteries and catching criminals.

Q: Are these crime series based on real events?

A: No, these crime series are fictional and not based on real events. However, they are often inspired the atmosphere and history of Oxford.

Q: Can I visit the locations featured in these crime series?

A: Yes, many of the locations featured in these crime series are real places in Oxford. Visitors can explore the city and even take guided tours to see the iconic spots where these mysteries unfold.

In conclusion, the crime series set in Oxford offer a captivating blend of suspense, intellect, and stunning scenery. Whether you’re a fan of the classic Inspector Morse, the modern Lewis series, or the intriguing prequel Endeavour, these shows provide a thrilling glimpse into the dark side of this historic city. So, grab your detective hat and immerse yourself in the mysteries that await in Oxford.