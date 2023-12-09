Crime Series Set in Cornwall: Unveiling the Mysteries of the Southwest

Cornwall, the picturesque county located in the southwestern tip of England, has become the backdrop for a captivating crime series that has captured the attention of viewers around the world. This thrilling show takes us on a journey through the stunning landscapes and hidden secrets of Cornwall, as we follow the investigations of a dedicated team of detectives. But which crime series is set in this enchanting region? Let’s delve into the details and uncover the mysteries that lie within.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What crime series is set in Cornwall?

A: The crime series set in Cornwall is called “Death in the Cove.” It is a gripping drama that combines stunning scenery with intriguing mysteries.

Q: What is the premise of “Death in the Cove”?

A: “Death in the Cove” follows the investigations of Detective Inspector Eddie Trench and his team as they unravel complex crimes that occur in the idyllic coastal villages of Cornwall. Each episode presents a new case, filled with twists and turns that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Q: Where can I watch “Death in the Cove”?

A: “Death in the Cove” is available for streaming on various platforms, including popular streaming services and online platforms. Check your local listings for availability in your region.

Q: Are the locations in the series real places in Cornwall?

A: Yes, the series showcases the breathtaking beauty of Cornwall filming in real locations throughout the county. From the rugged cliffs of Land’s End to the charming fishing villages of St. Ives and Padstow, viewers are treated to a visual feast of Cornwall’s stunning landscapes.

Q: Is “Death in the Cove” based on a book series?

A: Yes, “Death in the Cove” is based on a series of crime novels written acclaimed author Emma Burstall. The TV adaptation brings Burstall’s captivating stories to life, allowing fans of the books to see their favorite characters and mysteries unfold on screen.

As the popularity of crime dramas continues to soar, “Death in the Cove” offers a refreshing twist immersing viewers in the captivating world of Cornwall. With its stunning scenery, intriguing storylines, and talented cast, this crime series is sure to keep audiences hooked from start to finish. So, grab your detective hat and prepare to uncover the secrets hidden within the enchanting landscapes of Cornwall.