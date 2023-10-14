The Majority of Netflix Viewers Watch the Rules, Despite Account Sharing

A recent survey conducted MoffettNathanson and Publishers Clearing House reveals that the majority of Netflix viewers are using their own accounts to stream content. Out of the 19,000 Americans surveyed in Q3, 77% reported that they only use their own Netflix account, while 8% admitted to occasionally using someone else’s subscription, and 14% exclusively watch on other people’s accounts.

The survey highlights that account sharing is primarily a family affair, with parent-child sharing making up 42% of cases, siblings comprising 24%, and other family ties accounting for 17%. However, there may be a discrepancy between how Netflix defines a household and how viewers prefer to share their accounts.

Interestingly, the survey also reveals that the account-sharing crackdown announced Netflix a year ago has not deterred most account borrowers from continuing their practice. Only 23% of respondents reported receiving a warning from Netflix about their account usage, and of those who did, 72% were subsequently locked out of the borrowed account.

The slower-than-expected implementation of the crackdown suggests that Netflix’s gradual approach has not been highly effective thus far. The survey also indicates that if account borrowers are blocked, they are likely to turn to alternative streaming platforms rather than paying for their own Netflix subscription. Only 32% of those who had borrowed an account and were subsequently blocked said they would consider getting their own account, whereas 22% of borrowers who still had access to a shared account expressed willingness to start paying for their own subscription.

MoffettNathanson’s analysis predicts that if Netflix can entice 25% of current account sharers to resubscribe to their own accounts, it could result in 6.8 million new subscriptions and $567 million in additional annual revenue. These figures may increase further if the speculated rate hike, reported The Wall Street Journal, is implemented Netflix.

The survey does not address whether account sharers have taken advantage of Netflix’s “extra member slot” option, which allows users to add up to two additional people to their account for $7.99 per month per member. It would be interesting to see if this feature has influenced account-sharing behavior.

It remains to be seen whether Netflix’s ongoing efforts to crack down on account sharing will yield significant results. Additionally, as other streaming platforms such as Disney+ begin to address the issue of account sharing, further research will be needed to explore the behavior of account borrowers on these platforms.