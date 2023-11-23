Former Paraprofessional Charged with Sending Explicit Photos to High School Student

A former paraprofessional in Laurel, Delaware has been arrested and charged with sending explicit photos to a high school student. Emma Brewington, 21, allegedly sent the explicit photos, including one where she exposed her breasts, to a 16-year-old boy who was a student at Laurel High School. While court documents indicate that Brewington and the student had agreed to engage in sexual activity, they had not reached that point yet.

The inappropriate relationship between Brewington and the student began in late September when they started communicating with each other through the social media app Snapchat. According to the documents, Brewington provided the boy with rides to his home multiple times and they engaged in kissing and making out. Brewington also allowed the student to touch her breasts, and she sent him several explicit photos, including one where she was lying on her bed with her breasts exposed.

The Laurel School District learned about the incident on October 16 and immediately placed Brewington on administrative leave. Superintendent Shawn Larrimore expressed regret for the distress caused to the school community and emphasized the commitment to upholding the highest standards of safety, integrity, and transparency. The district has provided support and resources for the student and his family.

The illegal relationship came to light when the boy confided in his sister’s boyfriend about his relationship with Brewington. The boyfriend encouraged the boy to tell his mother, and when he hesitated, threatened to inform her himself. Prior to informing his mother, the boy pleaded with Brewington not to say anything as it could ruin her life.

The mother discovered the explicit messages between Brewington and her son after confiscating his phone. She found evidence of their discussions about a hidden app called “Calculator Plus,” which allowed users to hide photos and videos behind a calculator icon. The mother obtained the passcode and found the explicit images that Brewington had sent via Snapchat.

Delaware State Police investigators were called to Laurel High School on October 16. After interviewing the boy, searching his phone, and meeting with school officials, they confronted Brewington. During the investigation, Brewington admitted to kissing, making out, and allowing the student to touch her breasts. She acknowledged sending explicit photos, including one where she was not wearing anything.

Brewington was subsequently arrested and charged with providing obscene material to a person under the age of 18. She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing.

