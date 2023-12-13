What country is IBM based in?

IBM: A Global Technology Giant with Roots in the United States

IBM, short for International Business Machines Corporation, is a multinational technology company that has become a household name in the world of computing. With its vast array of products and services, IBM has established itself as a leader in the industry, providing innovative solutions to businesses and individuals alike. But where exactly is this tech giant based?

Headquartered in Armonk, New York

IBM is based in the United States, with its headquarters located in Armonk, New York. Situated in Westchester County, just outside of New York City, the sprawling IBM campus serves as the nerve center for the company’s global operations. This is where the company’s top executives and decision-makers work, shaping the future of technology and driving IBM’s continued success.

A Global Presence

While IBM’s headquarters are in the United States, the company has a significant presence worldwide. With offices and facilities in over 170 countries, IBM operates on a truly global scale. Its international reach allows IBM to serve clients from various industries and sectors, providing them with cutting-edge technology solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What does IBM stand for?

A: IBM stands for International Business Machines Corporation.

Q: Where is IBM based?

A: IBM is based in Armonk, New York, in the United States.

Q: How many countries does IBM operate in?

A: IBM operates in over 170 countries worldwide.

Q: What kind of products and services does IBM offer?

A: IBM offers a wide range of products and services, including hardware, software, cloud computing solutions, artificial intelligence, and consulting services.

In conclusion, IBM, one of the world’s leading technology companies, is based in Armonk, New York, in the United States. With its global presence and innovative solutions, IBM continues to shape the future of technology, serving clients from around the world.