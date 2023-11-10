What countries are M&Ms banned?

In a world where candy is enjoyed people of all ages, it may come as a surprise to learn that certain countries have banned the popular treat known as M&Ms. These colorful, bite-sized chocolates with a crunchy candy shell have been a staple in many households for decades. However, due to various reasons, a handful of nations have decided to prohibit the sale and consumption of M&Ms within their borders.

One such country is Sweden, where M&Ms were banned in 2016. The decision was made the Swedish National Food Agency, which cited concerns over the use of certain food dyes in the candy. The agency claimed that these dyes could have adverse effects on children’s behavior and attention spans. As a result, M&Ms were removed from store shelves across the country.

Another country that has banned M&Ms is Norway. In 2017, the Norwegian Food Safety Authority banned the sale of M&Ms due to the presence of a specific food coloring called E120, also known as carmine or cochineal. This coloring, derived from crushed insects, raised concerns among Norwegian authorities, leading to the ban.

FAQ:

Q: What are food dyes?

A: Food dyes are substances used to add color to food and beverages. They are often derived from natural or synthetic sources and are regulated food safety authorities.

Q: What is E120?

A: E120, also known as carmine or cochineal, is a red food coloring derived from crushed cochineal insects. It is commonly used in various food and beverage products.

Q: Are M&Ms banned in the United States?

A: No, M&Ms are not banned in the United States. They are widely available and enjoyed millions of people across the country.

While M&Ms remain a beloved treat in most parts of the world, it is important to note that certain countries have chosen to ban their sale and consumption. Whether due to concerns over food dyes or specific ingredients, these bans serve as a reminder that different nations have varying regulations and standards when it comes to food safety. So, if you find yourself in Sweden or Norway, you may have to satisfy your sweet tooth with an alternative candy option.