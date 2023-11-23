What cost 7.99 a month on Amazon?

In a bid to expand its services and cater to the growing demand for digital content, Amazon has introduced a new subscription plan priced at just $7.99 per month. This subscription offers access to a wide range of benefits and features, making it an enticing option for avid readers, movie buffs, and music enthusiasts alike.

What is included in the $7.99 subscription?

The $7.99 monthly subscription on Amazon provides access to three key services: Kindle Unlimited, Prime Video, and Amazon Music Unlimited. Let’s take a closer look at what each of these services entails:

1. Kindle Unlimited: This service grants subscribers unlimited access to over a million e-books, audiobooks, and magazines. Whether you’re a fan of gripping thrillers, heartwarming romance novels, or informative non-fiction, Kindle Unlimited offers a vast library of titles to choose from.

2. Prime Video: With Prime Video, subscribers gain access to a vast collection of movies, TV shows, and original content. From award-winning series to blockbuster movies, there’s something for everyone. Additionally, Prime Video allows users to download content for offline viewing, making it perfect for long flights or commutes.

3. Amazon Music Unlimited: Music lovers can rejoice with Amazon Music Unlimited. This service provides unlimited access to millions of songs, ad-free streaming, and the ability to download music for offline listening. Whether you’re into the latest chart-toppers or prefer discovering hidden gems, Amazon Music Unlimited has you covered.

FAQ:

Q: Can I subscribe to these services individually?

A: Yes, each service can be subscribed to individually, but the $7.99 monthly subscription offers a significant cost-saving compared to subscribing to each service separately.

Q: Can I cancel my subscription at any time?

A: Absolutely! Amazon offers the flexibility to cancel your subscription at any time without any additional charges.

Q: Can I share my subscription with family members?

A: Yes, Amazon allows you to share your subscription with one other adult and up to four children through its Amazon Household feature.

In conclusion, the $7.99 monthly subscription on Amazon provides incredible value for money, offering unlimited access to a vast array of e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, and music. Whether you’re an avid reader, a movie enthusiast, or a music lover, this subscription is a fantastic way to indulge in your favorite forms of entertainment without breaking the bank.